Shelton Capital Management Sells 506 Shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Shelton Capital Management trimmed its position in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Free Report) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,856 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 506 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Old Republic International by 6.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,907,464 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $542,243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,601,571 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 6.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,789,846 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $369,302,000 after buying an additional 839,453 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,798,271 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $188,329,000 after buying an additional 303,257 shares during the period. Hamlin Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 3.2% in the first quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 4,846,529 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $121,018,000 after buying an additional 152,194 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,690,892 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $113,542,000 after buying an additional 96,781 shares during the period. 70.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ORI. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Old Republic International from $27.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Old Republic International in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

NYSE:ORI opened at $27.36 on Thursday. Old Republic International Co. has a 12-month low of $20.27 and a 12-month high of $29.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a PE ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.61.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.08. Old Republic International had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 13.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be given a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 1st. This is a positive change from Old Republic International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio is 37.12%.

In other Old Republic International news, Director Barbara Adachi purchased 3,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.64 per share, with a total value of $100,056.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,628.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Barbara Adachi acquired 3,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.64 per share, with a total value of $100,056.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,628.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen J. Oberst sold 26,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.68, for a total transaction of $733,520.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,898,128.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

