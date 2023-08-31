Shelton Capital Management Sells 348 Shares of Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST)

Shelton Capital Management decreased its position in shares of Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Free Report) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,198 shares of the company’s stock after selling 348 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Envista were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Envista by 225.8% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Envista during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Envista by 705.4% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Envista by 35.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Envista by 32.7% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NVST opened at $32.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.41. Envista Holdings Co. has a 12-month low of $31.20 and a 12-month high of $43.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.68.

Envista ( NYSE:NVST Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $662.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $655.81 million. Envista had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 8.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Envista Holdings Co. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NVST shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Envista from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 9th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Envista from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.50.

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies, and Equipment & Consumables. The Specialty Products & Technologies segment offers dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products.

