Shelton Capital Management Sells 194 Shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Shelton Capital Management lowered its position in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,927 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 194 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 88.5% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 411 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 837 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Arrow Electronics alerts:

Arrow Electronics Trading Down 0.2 %

Arrow Electronics stock opened at $132.66 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $136.54 and a 200 day moving average of $126.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.41. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $89.38 and a 12-month high of $147.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Arrow Electronics ( NYSE:ARW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.33 by $0.04. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 22.19% and a net margin of 3.35%. The business had revenue of $8.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 16.07 earnings per share for the current year.

ARW has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Arrow Electronics from $155.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Sunday, August 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Arrow Electronics in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Arrow Electronics from $131.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.57.

View Our Latest Research Report on Arrow Electronics

Arrow Electronics Profile

(Free Report)

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.