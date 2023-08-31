Shelton Capital Management Purchases Shares of 12,980 Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Shelton Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 12,980 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $680,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Trimble by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,575,624 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,989,305,000 after buying an additional 342,426 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Trimble by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 10,789,353 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $544,760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303,824 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Trimble by 0.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,961,247 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $540,597,000 after purchasing an additional 40,607 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Trimble by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 8,088,186 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $408,939,000 after purchasing an additional 26,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Trimble by 283.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,530,548 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $279,625,000 after purchasing an additional 4,089,901 shares during the last quarter. 90.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Trimble from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Trimble in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Trimble in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of Trimble in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Trimble from $63.00 to $59.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.71.

Shares of TRMB opened at $54.25 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Trimble Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.43 and a 1 year high of $65.85. The stock has a market cap of $13.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $53.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.96.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $993.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $979.08 million. Trimble had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 9.45%. On average, equities analysts predict that Trimble Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 2,500 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.31, for a total transaction of $128,275.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 217,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,178,191.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.31, for a total value of $128,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 217,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,178,191.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $165,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 212,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,679,580. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,040 shares of company stock valued at $533,895 over the last three months. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

