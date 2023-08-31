Shelton Capital Management Purchases 4,500 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Shelton Capital Management grew its position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 116.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,355 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the quarter. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $454,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. 85.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on FIS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $79.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $80.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.70.

Fidelity National Information Services Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FIS opened at $56.29 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.35 billion, a PE ratio of -1.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.83. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.57 and a twelve month high of $94.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $57.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.02.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 161.74% and a positive return on equity of 12.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -5.23%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Ellen R. Alemany acquired 760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $58.82 per share, for a total transaction of $44,703.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $220,163.26. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Erik D. Hoag sold 3,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.15, for a total value of $186,871.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,887 shares in the company, valued at $1,076,881.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ellen R. Alemany bought 760 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $58.82 per share, for a total transaction of $44,703.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $220,163.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Banking Solutions segment provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; electronic funds transfer and network; card and retail payment; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.