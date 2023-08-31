Shelton Capital Management Increases Holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

Shelton Capital Management lifted its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,202 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers were worth $337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 687.1% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 244 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the first quarter worth about $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 50.2% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 374 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cullen/Frost Bankers alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on CFR. UBS Group raised Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $97.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, August 25th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $120.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $134.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on Cullen/Frost Bankers in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $114.00 to $113.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cullen/Frost Bankers presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.60.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CFR opened at $94.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $105.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a PE ratio of 8.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.04. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.55 and a 1 year high of $160.60.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The bank reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.07. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 22.93% and a net margin of 29.14%. The firm had revenue of $512.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $496.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.92 per share. This is an increase from Cullen/Frost Bankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.61%.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; and treasury management services, as well as originates commercial leasing services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.