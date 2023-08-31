Shelton Capital Management Has $486,000 Stake in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Shelton Capital Management decreased its holdings in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,139 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 72 shares during the quarter. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 169,560 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $20,585,000 after buying an additional 21,661 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 151,520 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $18,395,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Oversea Chinese Banking CORP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $406,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 76.8% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,752 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,678,000 after buying an additional 10,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 15,043 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.85% of the company’s stock.

MANH opened at $203.27 on Thursday. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $107.18 and a fifty-two week high of $208.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.62 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $193.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $172.59.

Manhattan Associates ( NASDAQ:MANH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The software maker reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.13. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 17.21% and a return on equity of 75.18%. The firm had revenue of $231.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.43 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

In other Manhattan Associates news, Director Linda T. Hollembaek sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $342,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,231,930. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Edmond Eger sold 1,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.45, for a total value of $357,113.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,346,338.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Linda T. Hollembaek sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $342,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,747 shares in the company, valued at $2,231,930. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MANH. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $160.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $165.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $190.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.50.

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and omnichannel solution, which include enterprise solutions and omnichannel solutions for store.

