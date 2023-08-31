Shelton Capital Management Has $383,000 Stock Holdings in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Shelton Capital Management raised its stake in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Free Report) by 20.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,458 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the quarter. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Polaris were worth $383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PII. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Polaris in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Polaris by 64.8% during the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of Polaris by 89.1% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Polaris during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Polaris during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PII opened at $112.51 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $124.00 and a 200-day moving average of $115.41. The company has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 1.65. Polaris Inc. has a 52 week low of $91.86 and a 52 week high of $138.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Polaris ( NYSE:PII Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. Polaris had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 57.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.42 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Polaris Inc. will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.28%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on PII shares. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Polaris from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Polaris from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Polaris from $125.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Polaris from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Polaris from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.18.

In related news, SVP James P. Williams sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,820,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,080,130. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Robert Paul Mack sold 8,312 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,080,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,686,280. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP James P. Williams sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,820,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,080,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 145,464 shares of company stock worth $19,593,994 in the last quarter. 2.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats; and aftermarket parts and apparel.

