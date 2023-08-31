Shelton Capital Management Has $362,000 Stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Shelton Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 9.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 80.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Bryan Scott Salesky acquired 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $127.10 per share, with a total value of $50,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,111. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PNC. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $137.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $145.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $186.00 to $176.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.65.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Down 0.1 %

The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $120.48 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $47.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.13. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.31 and a 1-year high of $170.27. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.45 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 21.97% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.42 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 17th were given a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 14th. This is an increase from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.49%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

