Shelton Capital Management Grows Stock Position in Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE)

Shelton Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE – Free Report) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,784 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,184 shares during the quarter. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Interface were worth $672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TILE. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Interface by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 31,475 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Interface by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,527 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Interface by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,667 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Interface by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 145,065 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Interface by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 369,314 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares during the last quarter. 90.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Interface alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TILE shares. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Interface from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Interface in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Insider Transactions at Interface

In other news, VP Stansfield Nigel sold 8,764 shares of Interface stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.31, for a total transaction of $90,356.84. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 198,321 shares in the company, valued at $2,044,689.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Interface Stock Up 0.8 %

TILE stock opened at $10.25 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Interface, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.51 and a twelve month high of $12.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.57. The stock has a market cap of $595.63 million, a P/E ratio of 128.13 and a beta of 1.98.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The textile maker reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.07. Interface had a net margin of 0.35% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The company had revenue of $329.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $334.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Interface, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Interface Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. Interface’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.00%.

About Interface

(Free Report)

Interface, Inc designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Americas (AMS), and Europe, Africa, Asia and Australia (EAAA). The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR brand names; luxury vinyl tiles and vinyl sheet under the Interface brand; carpet tiles under the CQuestGB name for use in commercial interiors, include offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; and modular resilient flooring products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TILE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Interface Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interface and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.