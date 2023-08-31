Shelton Capital Management Acquires New Holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Shelton Capital Management acquired a new stake in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 6,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $363,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simplicity Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Nasdaq by 68.6% in the 1st quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 6,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 2,566 shares during the last quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC acquired a new position in Nasdaq in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Nasdaq by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 92,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,039,000 after acquiring an additional 2,437 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Nasdaq by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $630,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Nasdaq by 4,336.0% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 669,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,080,000 after acquiring an additional 654,518 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $56.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $62.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.67.

Nasdaq Trading Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ:NDAQ opened at $52.66 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.72, a PEG ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.38. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.65 and a 12 month high of $69.22.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.05. Nasdaq had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 21.92%. The firm had revenue of $925.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $914.85 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nasdaq Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nasdaq

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Ann M. Dennison sold 5,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.05, for a total value of $255,255.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,228,675.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Ann M. Dennison sold 5,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.05, for a total transaction of $255,255.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,228,675.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adena T. Friedman purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $51.00 per share, for a total transaction of $510,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,672,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,288,218. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 14,500 shares of company stock valued at $740,540. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Market Platforms, Capital Access Platforms, and Anti-Financial Crime. The Market Platforms segment trading services, including equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

