Shelton Capital Management Acquires 778 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Shelton Capital Management increased its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 22.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,262 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the quarter. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in 3M were worth $448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 1,538.9% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 295 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 1,361.9% in the 1st quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Finally, 25 LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. 65.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on MMM shares. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of 3M in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of 3M in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Wolfe Research raised shares of 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of 3M from $100.00 to $111.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, 3M has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.45.

3M Stock Performance

NYSE MMM opened at $104.45 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.44. 3M has a 1 year low of $92.38 and a 1 year high of $133.91.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.88 billion. 3M had a negative net margin of 4.43% and a positive return on equity of 38.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.48 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that 3M will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

3M Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 21st will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 18th. 3M’s payout ratio is -211.27%.

3M Profile

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

