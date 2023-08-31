Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday.
Seanergy Maritime Stock Performance
SHIP opened at $5.26 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $95.68 million, a PE ratio of 22.87 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.02. Seanergy Maritime has a fifty-two week low of $4.03 and a fifty-two week high of $7.08.
Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shipping company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.14. Seanergy Maritime had a return on equity of 2.78% and a net margin of 3.74%. The business had revenue of $28.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.39 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Seanergy Maritime will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Seanergy Maritime Announces Dividend
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Seanergy Maritime by 290.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,827,275 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,223,000 after buying an additional 2,103,300 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Seanergy Maritime in the fourth quarter worth about $364,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Seanergy Maritime in the fourth quarter worth about $177,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Seanergy Maritime in the first quarter worth about $473,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Seanergy Maritime during the first quarter worth about $459,000. Institutional investors own 7.31% of the company’s stock.
Seanergy Maritime Company Profile
Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. is an international shipping company, which engages in the seaborne transportation of dry bulk commodities. It focuses on the owning and management of a fleet of Capesize bulk carriers. The company was founded on January 4, 2008 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Seanergy Maritime
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- Why Ambarella’s 20% Decline is a Strong Signal for New Investment
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- Why Analysts Love These 2 Car Sales Platforms, And Avoid Dealers
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- A Significant Reversal is in Sight for These 5 Med Tech Companies
Receive News & Ratings for Seanergy Maritime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seanergy Maritime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.