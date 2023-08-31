Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday.

Seanergy Maritime Stock Performance

SHIP opened at $5.26 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $95.68 million, a PE ratio of 22.87 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.02. Seanergy Maritime has a fifty-two week low of $4.03 and a fifty-two week high of $7.08.

Get Seanergy Maritime alerts:

Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shipping company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.14. Seanergy Maritime had a return on equity of 2.78% and a net margin of 3.74%. The business had revenue of $28.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.39 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Seanergy Maritime will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Seanergy Maritime Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 21st. Seanergy Maritime’s payout ratio is 43.48%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Seanergy Maritime by 290.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,827,275 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,223,000 after buying an additional 2,103,300 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Seanergy Maritime in the fourth quarter worth about $364,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Seanergy Maritime in the fourth quarter worth about $177,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Seanergy Maritime in the first quarter worth about $473,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Seanergy Maritime during the first quarter worth about $459,000. Institutional investors own 7.31% of the company’s stock.

Seanergy Maritime Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. is an international shipping company, which engages in the seaborne transportation of dry bulk commodities. It focuses on the owning and management of a fleet of Capesize bulk carriers. The company was founded on January 4, 2008 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Seanergy Maritime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seanergy Maritime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.