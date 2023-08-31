Sean Hurst Buys 109,193 Shares of DCI Advisors Ltd (LON:DCI) Stock

DCI Advisors Ltd (LON:DCI – Get Free Report) insider Sean Hurst acquired 109,193 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 5 ($0.06) per share, with a total value of £5,459.65 ($6,882.20).

Sean Hurst also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 29th, Sean Hurst acquired 175,000 shares of DCI Advisors stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 5 ($0.06) per share, with a total value of £8,750 ($11,029.88).

On Monday, August 7th, Sean Hurst bought 100,000 shares of DCI Advisors stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share, with a total value of £4,000 ($5,042.23).

On Wednesday, August 2nd, Sean Hurst bought 100,000 shares of DCI Advisors stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share, with a total value of £4,000 ($5,042.23).

On Wednesday, July 26th, Sean Hurst bought 100,000 shares of DCI Advisors stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share, with a total value of £4,000 ($5,042.23).

DCI Advisors Stock Performance

Shares of DCI Advisors stock opened at GBX 4.50 ($0.06) on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 4.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 3.94. The stock has a market capitalization of £40.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -470.00 and a beta of 0.52. DCI Advisors Ltd has a 52 week low of GBX 3 ($0.04) and a 52 week high of GBX 4.70 ($0.06). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.33, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 5.74.

About DCI Advisors

Dolphin Capital Investors Limited (the ‘Company') was incorporated and registered in the British Virgin Islands (‘BVIs') on 7 June 2005. The Company is a real estate investment company focused on the early-stage, large-scale leisure-integrated residential resorts in south-east Europe and managed by Dolphin Capital Partners Limited (the ‘Investment Manager'), an independent private equity management firm that specializes in real estate investments, primarily in south-east Europe.

