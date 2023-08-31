Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) Receives $46.27 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $46.27.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Sealed Air from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sealed Air in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $61.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley cut Sealed Air from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $60.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 12th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Sealed Air in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 177.1% during the second quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 251.7% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in shares of Sealed Air during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 137.7% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. 89.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SEE stock opened at $36.91 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.73 and a 200-day moving average of $43.15. The company has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.77, a PEG ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.24, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.20. Sealed Air has a fifty-two week low of $33.82 and a fifty-two week high of $56.43.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 154.56% and a net margin of 7.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sealed Air will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.85%.

Sealed Air Corporation provides packaging solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and NewZealand. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

