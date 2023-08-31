SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC – Free Report) in a report published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

SeaChange International Price Performance

Shares of SEAC opened at $4.61 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.18. The company has a market capitalization of $11.89 million, a P/E ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 1.06. SeaChange International has a 1-year low of $3.71 and a 1-year high of $11.20.

SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 12th. The software maker reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter. SeaChange International had a negative net margin of 27.84% and a positive return on equity of 2.91%. The business had revenue of $6.99 million for the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at SeaChange International

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other SeaChange International news, major shareholder Karen Singer acquired 8,655 shares of SeaChange International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.62 per share, for a total transaction of $39,986.10. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 608,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,812,632.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 249,223 shares of company stock valued at $1,206,237. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in SeaChange International by 689.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 386,858 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 337,858 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SeaChange International by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,819,336 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,056,000 after acquiring an additional 114,207 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of SeaChange International by 122,509.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 107,896 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 107,808 shares during the last quarter. Weil Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of SeaChange International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of SeaChange International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 33.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SeaChange International

SeaChange International, Inc provides video delivery, advertising, streaming platforms, and emerging Free Ad-Supported Streaming TV (FAST) products and services that facilitate the aggregation, licensing, management and distribution of video and advertising content worldwide. It offers Operator TV Platform solutions including customer's current network with OTT video management solutions in a single deployment, digital video broadcasting – cable / quadrature amplitude modulation networks with OTT streaming, and immersive multiscreen experience and on demand services, as well as pre-integrated solutions, such as multi-content delivery networks including Broadpeak, Edgeware and HBO, multidigital rights management, and seamless integration with existing network components.

Featured Stories

