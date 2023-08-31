Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Shares Sold by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 4.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,812 shares of the company’s stock after selling 384 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 13,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 155,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,537,000 after buying an additional 2,336 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 267,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,556,000 after buying an additional 47,562 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $405,000. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 60,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,948,000 after buying an additional 7,481 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHM opened at $71.75 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.13. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $59.74 and a 52 week high of $74.30.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

