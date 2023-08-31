Sayona Mining (OTCMKTS:SYAXF) PT Lowered to $0.25

Sayona Mining (OTCMKTS:SYAXF – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by analysts at Desjardins from $0.30 to $0.25 in a research note issued on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Desjardins’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 212.50% from the company’s current price.
Sayona Mining Stock Performance
Sayona Mining stock opened at $0.08 on Tuesday. Sayona Mining has a 12-month low of $0.05 and a 12-month high of $0.25.
About Sayona Mining
