Sayona Mining (OTCMKTS:SYAXF) PT Lowered to $0.25

Sayona Mining (OTCMKTS:SYAXF – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by analysts at Desjardins from $0.30 to $0.25 in a research note issued on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Desjardins’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 212.50% from the company’s current price.

Sayona Mining Stock Performance

Sayona Mining stock opened at $0.08 on Tuesday. Sayona Mining has a 12-month low of $0.05 and a 12-month high of $0.25.

Get Sayona Mining alerts:

About Sayona Mining

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Sayona Mining Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in mineral identification, acquisition, exploration, and development in Australia and Canada. It explores for lithium, graphite, and gold deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Authier Lithium project located in Quebec, Canada; and 60% interest in the Moblan lithium project located in Northern Québec.

Receive News & Ratings for Sayona Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sayona Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.