Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) PT Raised to $10.00 at UBS Group

Root (NASDAQ:ROOT – Free Report) had its price target boosted by UBS Group from $6.00 to $10.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, Citigroup increased their target price on Root from $5.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.40.

Shares of ROOT opened at $11.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.73. Root has a 52-week low of $3.31 and a 52-week high of $14.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.22 million, a PE ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 1.58.

Root (NASDAQ:ROOT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($2.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.00) by $0.45. Root had a negative return on equity of 75.00% and a negative net margin of 68.96%. The company had revenue of $74.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.00 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Root will post -11.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Mahtiyar Bonakdarpour acquired 9,485 shares of Root stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.99 per share, with a total value of $85,270.15. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 292,550 shares in the company, valued at $2,630,024.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 10.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Root by 134.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 4,533 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Root in the second quarter worth about $90,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Root during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Delphia USA Inc. bought a new stake in Root during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Root during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. 60.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Root, Inc provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers automobile, homeowners, and renters insurance products. The company operates a direct-to-consumer model and serves customers primarily through mobile applications, as well as through its website. Its direct distribution channels also cover digital, media, and referral channels, as well as distribution partners and agencies.

