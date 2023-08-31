RMB Capital Management LLC Makes New $216,000 Investment in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,641 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Amphenol by 3.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 55,754,070 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,556,223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019,062 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Amphenol by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,676,380 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,117,460,000 after purchasing an additional 95,144 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Amphenol by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,149,848 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,077,370,000 after buying an additional 795,078 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Amphenol by 95,441.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,868,807 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,055,971,000 after buying an additional 13,854,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amphenol by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,985,877 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $910,955,000 after acquiring an additional 322,723 shares during the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amphenol Trading Up 0.4 %

APH opened at $88.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $52.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.24. Amphenol Co. has a 12 month low of $65.21 and a 12 month high of $90.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $85.64 and a 200 day moving average of $80.49.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 25.85% and a net margin of 15.15%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 18th. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 27.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on APH shares. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Amphenol from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Amphenol from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Amphenol from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $91.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Amphenol from $88.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amphenol news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.71, for a total transaction of $6,653,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,700 shares in the company, valued at $2,279,847. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Luc Walter sold 264,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.32, for a total transaction of $23,136,481.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 197,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,286,041.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.71, for a total transaction of $6,653,250.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,279,847. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,289,962 shares of company stock valued at $113,052,232 over the last three months. 2.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amphenol Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

