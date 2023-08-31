RMB Capital Management LLC Invests $224,000 in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 3,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vinva Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $375,000. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 65.8% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 5,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 2,191 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $5,282,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 225,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,124,000 after buying an additional 19,017 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 275,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,527,000 after buying an additional 10,277 shares during the period. 98.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Equity LifeStyle Properties alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ELS has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $70.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $79.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $79.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equity LifeStyle Properties has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.21.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ELS opened at $67.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $12.55 billion, a PE ratio of 44.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.27. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $56.91 and a one year high of $74.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.03.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $370.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $325.08 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 19.53%. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.447 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 116.99%.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Company Profile

(Free Report)

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of July 17, 2023, we own or have an interest in 450 properties in 35 states and British Columbia consisting of 171,706 sites.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.