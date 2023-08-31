RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

RF Industries Stock Performance

NASDAQ RFIL opened at $3.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $38.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.58 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.25. RF Industries has a 1 year low of $3.69 and a 1 year high of $7.10.

Get RF Industries alerts:

RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 14th. The electronics maker reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $22.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.19 million. RF Industries had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 0.73%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that RF Industries will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of RF Industries

RF Industries Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in RF Industries by 9.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,284 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 2,496 shares in the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of RF Industries by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 128,684 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in RF Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of RF Industries by 70.3% during the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,017,650 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,478,000 after acquiring an additional 420,000 shares during the last quarter. 33.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States, Canada, Italy, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, RF Connector and Cable Assembly, and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for RF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.