RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.
NASDAQ RFIL opened at $3.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $38.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.58 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.25. RF Industries has a 1 year low of $3.69 and a 1 year high of $7.10.
RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 14th. The electronics maker reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $22.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.19 million. RF Industries had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 0.73%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that RF Industries will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.
RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States, Canada, Italy, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, RF Connector and Cable Assembly, and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly.
