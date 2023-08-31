Reviewing Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) & Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR)

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) and Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Atlassian and Matterport’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Atlassian alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atlassian -13.77% -61.15% -9.40% Matterport -146.13% -39.63% -36.27%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

53.4% of Atlassian shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.5% of Matterport shares are owned by institutional investors. 43.1% of Atlassian shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.1% of Matterport shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Atlassian 0 7 11 0 2.61 Matterport 0 2 1 0 2.33

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Atlassian and Matterport, as provided by MarketBeat.

Atlassian currently has a consensus target price of $199.81, indicating a potential downside of 1.21%. Matterport has a consensus target price of $4.75, indicating a potential upside of 77.24%. Given Matterport’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Matterport is more favorable than Atlassian.

Volatility and Risk

Atlassian has a beta of 0.75, meaning that its share price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Matterport has a beta of 1.55, meaning that its share price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Atlassian and Matterport’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atlassian $3.53 billion 14.73 -$486.76 million ($1.89) -107.02 Matterport $156.70 million 5.15 -$111.34 million ($0.78) -3.44

Matterport has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Atlassian. Atlassian is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Matterport, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Atlassian beats Matterport on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Atlassian

(Get Free Report)

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams. The company also offers Jira Service Management, an intuitive and flexible service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, such as IT, legal, and HR teams; and Jira Align, an Atlassian's enterprise agility solution designed to help businesses to adapt and respond dynamic business conditions with a focus on value-creation. In addition, it provides Bitbucket, an enterprise-ready Git solution that enables professional dev teams to manage, collaborate, and deploy quality code; Atlassian Access, an enterprise-wide product for enhanced security and centralized administration that works across every Atlassian cloud product; and Jira Product, a prioritization and road mapping tool. Further, the company's portfolio includes Atlas, a teamwork directory; Bamboo, a continuous delivery pipeline; Crowd, a single sign-on; Crucible, a collaborative code review; Fisheye, a search, track, and visualize code change software; and Compass, a developer experience platform. Additionally, it offers Opsgenie, an on-call and alert management software; Sourcetree, a free git client for windows and mac; Statuspage that communicates real-time status to users; Beacon, an intelligent threat detection software; and Atlassian Access that enhance data security and governance for Atlassian Cloud products. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

About Matterport

(Get Free Report)

Matterport, Inc., a spatial data company, focuses on digitization and datafication of the built world. The company offers Matterport Capture Services, a fully managed solution for enterprise subscribers; Smartphone Capture, a smartphone capture solution for both iOS and Android; Matterport Pro3, a 3D camera that scans properties; Matterport Pro2, a 3D camera that captures spaces; and 360 Cameras. It also provides Matterport Axis, a motorized mount that can be used with the Matterport Capture app to capture 3D digital twins of any physical space with increased speed, precision, and consistency. It offers solutions for residential and commercial real estate, facilities management and retail, AEC, insurance and repair, and travel and hospitality. Matterport, Inc. is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.