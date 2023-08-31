Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Retail Opportunity Investments in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. They set an overweight rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Retail Opportunity Investments presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.50.

ROIC stock opened at $13.47 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.50. Retail Opportunity Investments has a fifty-two week low of $11.97 and a fifty-two week high of $17.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 36.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.40.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Retail Opportunity Investments’s payout ratio is presently 162.16%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 1.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,625,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $319,174,000 after purchasing an additional 330,055 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,702,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $271,103,000 after buying an additional 366,091 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,517,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $119,552,000 after purchasing an additional 134,483 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 340.7% in the 2nd quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 5,927,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,083,000 after purchasing an additional 4,582,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,435,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,956,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017,352 shares in the last quarter. 97.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of June 30, 2023, ROIC owned 93 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.6 million square feet.

