Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Hibbett, Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:HIBB)

Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Telsey Advisory Group lifted their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for Hibbett in a research report issued on Monday, August 28th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst C. Fernandez now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.22 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.14. Telsey Advisory Group has a “Outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Hibbett’s current full-year earnings is $7.30 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Hibbett’s Q4 2024 earnings at $2.58 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $3.31 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.21 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.64 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $8.95 EPS.

Get Hibbett alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Hibbett from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hibbett in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Williams Trading raised shares of Hibbett from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Hibbett from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Sunday. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Hibbett in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.33.

Hibbett Price Performance

Shares of HIBB opened at $43.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $548.25 million, a PE ratio of 5.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.60. Hibbett has a 1-year low of $34.86 and a 1-year high of $75.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.33.

Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 25th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $374.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.96 million. Hibbett had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 29.34%. Hibbett’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.86 earnings per share.

Hibbett Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 6th. Hibbett’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.85%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP David Mitchell Benck purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.09 per share, with a total value of $72,180.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 24,048 shares in the company, valued at $867,892.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Hibbett in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Quarry LP lifted its position in Hibbett by 138.7% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Hibbett in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hibbett during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hibbett during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. 94.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hibbett

(Get Free Report)

Hibbett, Inc together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products in the United States. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories. The company operates Hibbett stores, City Gear stores, and Sports Additions athletic shoe stores.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hibbett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hibbett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.