Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of ($0.60) Per Share, HC Wainwright Forecasts (NASDAQ:RPHM)

Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPHM – Free Report) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Monday, August 28th. HC Wainwright analyst M. Kapoor forecasts that the company will earn ($0.60) per share for the quarter. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Reneo Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($2.45) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Reneo Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.56) EPS and Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.63) EPS.

Separately, Bank of America initiated coverage on Reneo Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Reneo Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RPHM opened at $6.10 on Tuesday. Reneo Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.79 and a one year high of $11.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.19 million, a PE ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 1.07.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Ashley Hall sold 15,625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.28, for a total transaction of $98,125.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,688. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Reneo Pharmaceuticals news, insider Ashley Hall sold 15,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.28, for a total value of $98,125.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $248,688. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Holdings A/S Novo sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.10, for a total value of $710,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,330,337 shares in the company, valued at $23,645,392.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Reneo Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tang Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Carlyle Group Inc. bought a new position in Reneo Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,236,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Reneo Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Reneo Pharmaceuticals by 230.0% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,345,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,824,000 after acquiring an additional 937,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Reneo Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. 85.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Reneo Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for patients with rare genetic mitochondrial diseases. Its lead product candidate is REN001, a potent and selective agonist of the peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor delta that is in clinical development for genetic mitochondrial diseases comprising primary mitochondrial myopathies and long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders.

