Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS – Free Report) in a report published on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 10th. 500.com restated a reiterates rating on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, June 28th.

Regulus Therapeutics Stock Down 7.3 %

NASDAQ:RGLS opened at $1.60 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 1.65. Regulus Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.76 and a 52 week high of $2.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.32.

Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.02. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Regulus Therapeutics will post -1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RGLS. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Regulus Therapeutics by 498.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 133,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 111,100 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Regulus Therapeutics by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 168,172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 50,518 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Regulus Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Regulus Therapeutics by 52.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 33,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares during the period. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Regulus Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $60,000. 62.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regulus Therapeutics Company Profile

Regulus Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery and development of drugs that targets microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include RG-012, an anti-miR targeting miR-21 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alport syndrome, a life-threatening kidney disease; and RGLS8429, an anti-miR targeting miR-17, which is in Phase 1b clinical study for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease.

