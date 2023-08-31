Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Shares Sold by King Luther Capital Management Corp

King Luther Capital Management Corp trimmed its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 24.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 856 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 274 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. River Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. River Street Advisors LLC now owns 474 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC now owns 341 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 435 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 73 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 1,516 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. 84.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of REGN opened at $834.95 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 4.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $760.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $768.39. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $572.22 and a twelve month high of $847.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.64 billion, a PE ratio of 22.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.21.

Insider Buying and Selling at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $10.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.48 by $1.76. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 33.93%. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $9.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Plew Daniel P. Van sold 6,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $841.71, for a total transaction of $5,216,076.87. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,103,498.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Plew Daniel P. Van sold 6,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $841.71, for a total value of $5,216,076.87. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,508 shares in the company, valued at $18,103,498.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $844.00, for a total transaction of $188,212.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,753,956. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 32,521 shares of company stock valued at $27,232,176. 8.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $935.00 to $900.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $897.00 to $912.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, 22nd Century Group restated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $903.27.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat neovascular age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

