Realty Income (NYSE:O) PT Lowered to $61.50

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at Citigroup from $65.00 to $61.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Citigroup’s target price points to a potential upside of 8.74% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on O. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Realty Income from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $65.00 to $61.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Realty Income in a report on Saturday, August 19th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $71.00 to $71.25 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Realty Income from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Realty Income presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.18.

Shares of O opened at $56.56 on Tuesday. Realty Income has a 52 week low of $55.50 and a 52 week high of $70.69. The firm has a market cap of $40.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DT Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the first quarter worth $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the first quarter worth $27,000. Cowa LLC increased its position in shares of Realty Income by 2,024.0% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 612,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 584,064 shares during the period. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Realty Income by 220.0% during the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. 78.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 13,100 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

