Rathbones Group Plc (LON:RAT) Insider Iain Cummings Acquires 42 Shares

Rathbones Group Plc (LON:RAT – Get Free Report) insider Iain Cummings bought 42 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,697 ($21.39) per share, for a total transaction of £712.74 ($898.45).

Rathbones Group Stock Up 2.0 %

RAT stock opened at GBX 1,758 ($22.16) on Thursday. Rathbones Group Plc has a 52 week low of GBX 1,553.28 ($19.58) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,245 ($28.30). The company has a market cap of £1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,408.22, a P/E/G ratio of -26.52 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,788.87 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,905.13.

Rathbones Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 3rd were given a GBX 29 ($0.37) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 3rd. Rathbones Group’s payout ratio is currently 11,643.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Barclays downgraded shares of Rathbones Group to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from GBX 2,050 ($25.84) to GBX 1,950 ($24.58) in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Rathbones Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,061.25 ($25.98).

Rathbones Group Company Profile

Rathbones Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides individual investment and wealth management services for private clients, charities, trustees, and professional partners in the United Kingdom, Jersey, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investment Management and Funds.

