Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) Price Target Increased to $54.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by analysts at Citigroup from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Citigroup’s price objective points to a potential upside of 7.51% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Rapid7 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $58.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rapid7 in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rapid7 presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.63.

Shares of RPD stock opened at $50.23 on Tuesday. Rapid7 has a one year low of $26.49 and a one year high of $61.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.73 and a beta of 1.07.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The technology company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $190.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.02 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Rapid7 will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

In other Rapid7 news, Director Marc Evan Brown sold 11,601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.56, for a total transaction of $551,743.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,548,743.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 267.7% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 570 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Rapid7 in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Rapid7 by 45.3% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 843 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in Rapid7 during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Rapid7 by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,184 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

Rapid7, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cybersecurity risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightCloudSec, a cloud risk and compliance management platform; InsightVM helps organizations to discover and remediate vulnerability risk across their network; InsightAppSec that provides dynamic application security testing; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution.

