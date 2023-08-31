QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) Now Covered by B. Riley

B. Riley started coverage on shares of QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. B. Riley’s target price suggests a potential downside of 1.09% from the stock’s previous close.

QNST has been the topic of a number of other reports. Craig Hallum downgraded QuinStreet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on QuinStreet in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on QuinStreet from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. TheStreet lowered QuinStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Barrington Research lowered QuinStreet from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.40.

Shares of QNST opened at $10.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $551.90 million, a PE ratio of -7.96 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.38. QuinStreet has a one year low of $6.79 and a one year high of $18.18.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The technology company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.88). The firm had revenue of $130.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.68 million. QuinStreet had a negative net margin of 11.86% and a negative return on equity of 25.57%. Analysts expect that QuinStreet will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other QuinStreet news, CFO Gregory Wong sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.01, for a total transaction of $630,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 256,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,314,524.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of QuinStreet in the second quarter valued at $62,000. State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in shares of QuinStreet by 62.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 7,193 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,757 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in QuinStreet in the second quarter worth about $109,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in QuinStreet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in QuinStreet by 36.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,075 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,174 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

QuinStreet, Inc, an online performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. The company offers online marketing services, such as qualified clicks, leads, calls, applications, and customers through its websites or third-party publishers.

