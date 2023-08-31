Questor Technology (CVE:QST) PT Lowered to C$1.10

Questor Technology (CVE:QST – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at ATB Capital from C$1.15 to C$1.10 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. ATB Capital’s target price points to a potential upside of 18.28% from the company’s current price.

Questor Technology Stock Up 4.5 %

CVE QST opened at C$0.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.87 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 5.48 and a current ratio of 4.59. The stock has a market capitalization of C$25.97 million, a P/E ratio of -15.50 and a beta of 1.78. Questor Technology has a 52 week low of C$0.77 and a 52 week high of C$1.40.

Questor Technology (CVE:QST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01) by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$2.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.00 million. Questor Technology had a negative net margin of 20.12% and a negative return on equity of 5.18%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Questor Technology will post 0.0208733 EPS for the current year.

About Questor Technology

Questor Technology Inc, an environmental emissions reduction technology company, designs, manufactures, and services waste gas combustion systems in Canada and the United States. The company rents waste gas incineration systems. It offers its solutions for various oil and gas projects, as well as for landfill biogas, syngas, waste engine exhaust, geothermal and solar, and cement plant waste heat.

