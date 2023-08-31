Q4 2023 Earnings Forecast for W.W. Grainger, Inc. Issued By Zacks Research (NYSE:GWW)

W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q4 2023 EPS estimates for W.W. Grainger in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 28th. Zacks Research analyst S. Deb now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $8.02 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $8.14. The consensus estimate for W.W. Grainger’s current full-year earnings is $36.05 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for W.W. Grainger’s Q2 2024 earnings at $9.40 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $9.25 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $9.01 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $36.93 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $9.71 EPS and Q2 2025 earnings at $10.37 EPS.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $9.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.96 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 60.40%. W.W. Grainger’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.19 earnings per share.

GWW has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $795.00 to $790.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of W.W. Grainger in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $820.00 to $750.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $647.00 to $653.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $775.00 target price on shares of W.W. Grainger in a report on Friday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $734.63.

W.W. Grainger Price Performance

Shares of GWW opened at $725.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $36.27 billion, a PE ratio of 20.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.78. W.W. Grainger has a fifty-two week low of $483.19 and a fifty-two week high of $811.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $742.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $700.43.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On W.W. Grainger

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in W.W. Grainger by 7.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,372,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,447,721,000 after acquiring an additional 294,558 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 739.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,090,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,545,000 after buying an additional 960,833 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,074,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $846,989,000 after buying an additional 5,744 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,054,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $829,498,000 after buying an additional 27,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,035,669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $713,379,000 after purchasing an additional 181,236 shares during the period. 71.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

W.W. Grainger Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 11th. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is 21.44%.

About W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

