Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. Reduced by Analyst (NYSE:MMC)

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 28th. Zacks Research analyst D. Chatterjee now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.35 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.43. The consensus estimate for Marsh & McLennan Companies’ current full-year earnings is $7.71 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Marsh & McLennan Companies’ Q4 2023 earnings at $1.55 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.77 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.06 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $8.22 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.27 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $9.06 EPS.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.08. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 15.20% and a return on equity of 33.69%. The company had revenue of $5.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $197.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $189.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $182.00 to $197.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $193.23.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:MMC opened at $196.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $188.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $177.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a one year low of $148.11 and a one year high of $197.79. The company has a market cap of $96.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.93, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.94.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marsh & McLennan Companies

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 471.4% in the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 40.5% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 12,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.20, for a total value of $2,493,987.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 20,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,023,707. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 12,976 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.20, for a total transaction of $2,493,987.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 20,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,023,707. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 3,000 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.90, for a total transaction of $584,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 63,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,281,038.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 86,082 shares of company stock valued at $16,085,453 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 27th were issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 26th. This is a positive change from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.36%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions; and insurance program management services.

