Q1 2025 EPS Estimates for KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Decreased by Zacks Research

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research dropped their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of KeyCorp in a report released on Monday, August 28th. Zacks Research analyst S. Shah now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.36 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.37. The consensus estimate for KeyCorp’s current full-year earnings is $1.26 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for KeyCorp’s FY2025 earnings at $1.56 EPS.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.05). KeyCorp had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 14.93%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. KeyCorp’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Friday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.60.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on KEY

KeyCorp Price Performance

NYSE:KEY opened at $11.13 on Tuesday. KeyCorp has a 52 week low of $8.53 and a 52 week high of $20.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.42 billion, a PE ratio of 7.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.88.

KeyCorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 28th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.37%. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is 54.67%.

Insider Activity at KeyCorp

In other news, Director Devina A. Rankin purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.49 per share, with a total value of $114,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KeyCorp

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KEY. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 47.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 3,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 330.8% in the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 3,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 77.77% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.