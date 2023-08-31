Premier Health of America (CVE:PHA) PT Raised to C$1.00

Premier Health of America (CVE:PHA – Free Report) had its price target raised by Acumen Capital from C$0.95 to C$1.00 in a report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Premier Health of America Trading Up 1.3 %

CVE PHA opened at C$0.40 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$22.29 million, a P/E ratio of -12.50 and a beta of 0.63. Premier Health of America has a 1 year low of C$0.23 and a 1 year high of C$0.51. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.35.

Premier Health of America Company Profile

Premier Health of America Inc, a specialized healthcare services company, provides staffing and outsourced service solutions for healthcare needs in Canada. It also offers health consulting, nursing, and health-care services in remote communities, as well as medical transport services; and Code Bleu, an agency to employ nurses, caregivers, dental staff, and other health-related personnel.

