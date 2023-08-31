Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR) Reaches New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Posted by on Aug 31st, 2023

Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PRGet Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after Citigroup raised their price target on the stock from $14.00 to $16.00. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock. Permian Resources traded as high as $13.93 and last traded at $13.83, with a volume of 4282663 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.63.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on PR. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Permian Resources in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Permian Resources from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Permian Resources from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Permian Resources from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Permian Resources from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.08.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PR

Insider Transactions at Permian Resources

In related news, CAO Brent P. Jensen sold 400,317 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.23, for a total transaction of $4,495,559.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,445,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,237,805.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, COO Matthew R. Garrison sold 330,059 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.23, for a total transaction of $3,706,562.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,488,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,715,304.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brent P. Jensen sold 400,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.23, for a total transaction of $4,495,559.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,445,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,237,805.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 23.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Permian Resources

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Permian Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $174,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Permian Resources by 3,230.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,844,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,739,000 after buying an additional 2,759,146 shares during the period. Simmons Bank acquired a new stake in Permian Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $289,000. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP acquired a new stake in Permian Resources during the first quarter valued at $8,401,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Permian Resources by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 56,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 2,094 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.49% of the company’s stock.

Permian Resources Trading Up 1.8 %

The company has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 4.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.71 and its 200 day moving average is $10.77.

Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PRGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $623.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $660.10 million. Permian Resources had a net margin of 18.93% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. Research analysts predict that Permian Resources Co. will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

Permian Resources Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. Permian Resources’s payout ratio is 13.51%.

About Permian Resources

(Get Free Report)

Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. Its assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. The company's properties consist of acreage blocks in Reeves County, West Texas and Lea County, New Mexico.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Permian Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Permian Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.