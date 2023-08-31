PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) Shares Bought by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE – Free Report) by 19.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 85,002 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,826 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned about 0.10% of PDC Energy worth $5,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of PDC Energy by 155.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 24,528 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,783,000 after buying an additional 14,924 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of PDC Energy by 6.4% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,383 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of PDC Energy by 2,181.5% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 193,906 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $14,093,000 after buying an additional 185,407 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of PDC Energy by 7.8% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,852 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of PDC Energy by 350.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 631 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the period. 95.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PDC Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PDCE opened at $73.85 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $72.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.55. PDC Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.85 and a 52 week high of $82.24. The company has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a PE ratio of 3.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.47.

Insiders Place Their Bets

PDC Energy ( NASDAQ:PDCE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The energy producer reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by ($0.30). PDC Energy had a return on equity of 28.47% and a net margin of 43.85%. The firm had revenue of $871.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $801.61 million. On average, analysts predict that PDC Energy, Inc. will post 12.27 EPS for the current year.

In other PDC Energy news, CFO R Scott Meyers sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.94, for a total transaction of $177,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 157,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,166,665.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on PDC Energy in a research report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial reduced their price target on PDC Energy from $77.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, July 24th. Mizuho downgraded PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn downgraded PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.75.

About PDC Energy

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

Further Reading

