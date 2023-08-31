Pantheon Resources Plc (LON:PANR) Insider Buys £160,000 in Stock

Pantheon Resources Plc (LON:PANR – Get Free Report) insider David Hobbs bought 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 16 ($0.20) per share, with a total value of £160,000 ($201,689.15).

Pantheon Resources Stock Up 6.4 %

LON PANR opened at GBX 18.20 ($0.23) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £165.11 million, a PE ratio of -1,820.00 and a beta of 0.42. Pantheon Resources Plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 10.10 ($0.13) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 136 ($1.71). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 12.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 21.23. The company has a quick ratio of 20.28, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.77.

Get Pantheon Resources alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PANR. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Pantheon Resources from GBX 165 ($2.08) to GBX 155 ($1.95) and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “speculative buy” rating and issued a GBX 100 ($1.26) price target on shares of Pantheon Resources in a report on Friday, July 28th.

About Pantheon Resources

(Get Free Report)

Pantheon Resources Plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in the United States. Its primary assets are the Greater Alkaid project that covers 22,804 acres located in Alaska; and the Talitha project covering an area of approximately 44,463 acres located in North America.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pantheon Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pantheon Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.