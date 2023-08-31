Orla Mining (TSE:OLA) Given a C$7.50 Price Target by Stifel Nicolaus Analysts

Orla Mining (TSE:OLA – Get Free Report) has been given a C$7.50 price objective by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target points to a potential upside of 16.64% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on OLA. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Orla Mining from C$8.00 to C$7.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. CIBC upped their price target on Orla Mining from C$7.00 to C$7.25 in a research report on Friday, July 14th.

Shares of Orla Mining stock opened at C$6.43 on Tuesday. Orla Mining has a 52-week low of C$3.87 and a 52-week high of C$6.90. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 27.96 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.66, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$5.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$4.82.

Orla Mining (TSE:OLA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.01. Orla Mining had a net margin of 24.82% and a return on equity of 16.08%. The business had revenue of C$79.62 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Orla Mining will post 0.2121212 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jean Robitaille sold 151,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.48, for a total transaction of C$982,303.01. Insiders own 35.28% of the company’s stock.

Orla Mining Ltd. acquires, explores, operates, and develops mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Camino Rojo project that consists of seven concessions covering an area of 138,636 hectares located in Zacatecas, Mexico; and Cerro Quema project totaling an area of 14,893 hectares located in the Azuero Peninsula, Panama.

