Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) Shares Sold by Shelton Capital Management

Shelton Capital Management trimmed its stake in shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Free Report) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,180 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 284 shares during the quarter. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Olin were worth $343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Monument Capital Management raised its holdings in Olin by 0.6% during the first quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 31,156 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Olin by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in Olin by 4.8% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,369 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Olin by 0.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 42,285 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,957,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Olin by 3.3% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,834 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. 85.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Olin news, VP Brett A. Flaugher sold 11,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.95, for a total transaction of $663,187.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Olin news, VP Brett A. Flaugher sold 11,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.95, for a total transaction of $663,187.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Damian Gumpel sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.39, for a total value of $44,312.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,531,588.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,174 shares of company stock worth $1,414,639 over the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Olin Price Performance

Shares of Olin stock opened at $58.89 on Thursday. Olin Co. has a twelve month low of $41.33 and a twelve month high of $64.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.98, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $55.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.83.

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.09. Olin had a return on equity of 32.28% and a net margin of 10.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Olin Co. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Olin Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. Olin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.56%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Olin from $70.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Olin from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Olin from $78.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Olin in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Olin from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Olin currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.50.

Olin Profile

(Free Report)

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, and chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents.

See Also

