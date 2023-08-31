NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR) Hits New 12-Month Low After Insider Selling

NuScale Power Co. (NYSE:SMR – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $5.74 and last traded at $5.96, with a volume of 185473 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.02.

Specifically, CFO Chris Colbert sold 29,929 shares of NuScale Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.87, for a total transaction of $235,541.23. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $118,427.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other NuScale Power news, Director Shinji Fujino sold 5,249 shares of NuScale Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.97, for a total transaction of $31,336.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Chris Colbert sold 29,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.87, for a total transaction of $235,541.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $118,427.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,035 shares of company stock valued at $698,148 over the last 90 days. 3.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of NuScale Power from $12.50 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 17th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of -9.11 and a beta of 0.81.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in NuScale Power during the third quarter valued at $43,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in NuScale Power by 80.1% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,968 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in NuScale Power during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in NuScale Power during the second quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in NuScale Power by 157.3% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 4,627 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.67% of the company’s stock.

NuScale Power Corporation engages in the development and sale of modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module (NPM), a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); and VOYGR power plant designs for three facility sizes that are capable of housing from one to four and six or twelve NPMs.

