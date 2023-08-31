Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Shares Acquired by King Luther Capital Management Corp

King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 5.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,579 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 583 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Novartis were worth $973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NVS. DT Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novartis during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on NVS shares. HSBC started coverage on shares of Novartis in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Novartis in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.25.

Shares of NVS opened at $101.91 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $216.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.39, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $101.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.90. Novartis AG has a 12-month low of $74.09 and a 12-month high of $105.61.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $13.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.32 million. Novartis had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 25.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 6.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

