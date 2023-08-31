Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” from Analysts

Shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Reduce” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.75.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Nordstrom from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. TheStreet raised Nordstrom from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. StockNews.com raised Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays reduced their price objective on Nordstrom from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Sunday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Nordstrom from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 25th.

Get Nordstrom alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on JWN

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Nordstrom

In other news, insider Teri Bariquit sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total value of $487,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,853 shares in the company, valued at $1,109,202.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, insider Teri Bariquit sold 25,000 shares of Nordstrom stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total value of $487,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,853 shares in the company, valued at $1,109,202.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Farrell B. Redwine sold 33,364 shares of Nordstrom stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.37, for a total value of $679,624.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $541,108.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in Nordstrom by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,596 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nordstrom in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nordstrom in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Nordstrom by 315.9% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,487 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Nordstrom by 194.2% during the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 3,195 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 2,109 shares during the last quarter. 62.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nordstrom Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Nordstrom stock opened at $15.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.17, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.23. Nordstrom has a 12-month low of $14.02 and a 12-month high of $27.15.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. Nordstrom had a return on equity of 46.55% and a net margin of 0.21%. The company’s revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Nordstrom will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

Nordstrom Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 29th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 28th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.84%. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 422.22%.

Nordstrom Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; ASOS; Nordstromrack.com; and clearance stores under the Last Chance name.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nordstrom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordstrom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.