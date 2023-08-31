Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT) Trading 4.5% Higher Following Dividend Announcement

Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 4.5% during trading on Tuesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as $4.16 and last traded at $4.15. 701,104 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 2,895,345 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.97.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 14th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 13th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.98%. Nordic American Tankers’s payout ratio is 105.27%.

Get Nordic American Tankers alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Nordic American Tankers from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, May 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Nordic American Tankers in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Nordic American Tankers from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Nordic American Tankers Trading Down 2.8 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $836.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.84.

Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 28th. The shipping company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. The firm had revenue of $67.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.15 million. Nordic American Tankers had a net margin of 43.81% and a return on equity of 22.32%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Nordic American Tankers Limited will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 1.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,245,230 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $44,940,000 after purchasing an additional 126,557 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 28.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,121,066 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $29,803,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793,493 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 41.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,525,850 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $27,620,000 after purchasing an additional 2,214,790 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,464,144 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $22,840,000 after purchasing an additional 2,225,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,792,916 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $20,786,000 after purchasing an additional 57,089 shares in the last quarter. 42.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nordic American Tankers

(Get Free Report)

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 19 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nordic American Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordic American Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.