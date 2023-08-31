Natixis Advisors L.P. Decreases Position in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Natixis Advisors L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) by 20.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 348,678 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89,154 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $5,750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HST. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 116,329,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,260,281,000 after buying an additional 1,379,330 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 7.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,154,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,516,000 after buying an additional 3,240,590 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $410,211,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 1.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 20,350,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,409,000 after buying an additional 337,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,808,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,352,000 after buying an additional 442,003 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 3,688 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.47, for a total transaction of $64,429.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,616 shares in the company, valued at $1,024,021.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HST. StockNews.com began coverage on Host Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $19.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Oppenheimer upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.39.

Host Hotels & Resorts Stock Down 0.9 %

Host Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $16.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 6.57 and a current ratio of 6.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.24 and a beta of 1.28. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.51 and a fifty-two week high of $19.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.78.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Host Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The firm’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. Analysts predict that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Host Hotels & Resorts Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. This is a positive change from Host Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.14%.

Host Hotels & Resorts Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 72 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 41,900 rooms.

