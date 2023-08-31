National Bankshares Raises Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD) Price Target to C$78.00

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by National Bankshares from C$74.00 to C$78.00 in a report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

ATD has been the subject of a number of other reports. TD Securities upped their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$74.00 to C$76.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$70.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$75.00 to C$78.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$85.00 to C$87.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a C$75.00 price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$76.00.

Shares of TSE:ATD opened at C$71.26 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.09. The firm has a market cap of C$69.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.13, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$67.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$66.35. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 12-month low of C$54.12 and a 12-month high of C$71.88.

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 27th. The company reported C$0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.60 by C$0.36. Alimentation Couche-Tard had a net margin of 4.30% and a return on equity of 24.73%. The business had revenue of C$22.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$20.97 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Alimentation Couche-Tard will post 3.8797606 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. Alimentation Couche-Tard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.46%.

About Alimentation Couche-Tard

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products and alternative tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels and electric vehicle charging solutions; and aviation fuels, as well as energy for stationary engines.

