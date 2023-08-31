National Bank Financial Increases Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCTF) Price Target to C$78.00

Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCTF – Free Report) had its price target upped by National Bank Financial from C$74.00 to C$78.00 in a research note published on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Several other research analysts have also weighed in on ANCTF. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$74.00 to C$76.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$76.00 to C$78.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$70.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$74.00 to C$76.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$85.00 to C$87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th.
Alimentation Couche-Tard Stock Performance
Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCTF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 27th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $16.26 billion for the quarter.
Alimentation Couche-Tard Company Profile
Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products and alternative tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels and electric vehicle charging solutions; and aviation fuels, as well as energy for stationary engines.
