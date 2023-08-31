M&T Bank Corp Sells 1,188 Shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

M&T Bank Corp lowered its position in shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Free Report) by 5.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,624 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,188 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Brunswick were worth $1,691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Brunswick by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,426,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,843,000 after purchasing an additional 46,519 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Brunswick by 2.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,121,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,612,000 after buying an additional 53,083 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,040,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,113,000 after buying an additional 131,557 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Brunswick by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,551,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,864,000 after acquiring an additional 143,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 7.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,224,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,427,000 after acquiring an additional 87,429 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Brunswick in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Brunswick from $106.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Brunswick from $106.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Brunswick from $122.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.92.

Shares of NYSE:BC opened at $78.38 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 1.55. Brunswick Co. has a 1 year low of $64.55 and a 1 year high of $93.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.03. Brunswick had a return on equity of 33.86% and a net margin of 8.21%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.82 EPS. Brunswick’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Brunswick Co. will post 9.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Brunswick’s payout ratio is presently 21.02%.

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Propulsion, Parts & Accessories, and Boat. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

